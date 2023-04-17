NAFDAC Grants Provisional Approval For R21 Malaria Vaccine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has granted registration approval for R21 Malaria Vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

This was made known, according to a statement issued by NAFDAC by the Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, at a press briefing on Monday.

The agency stated that the R21 Malaria vaccine is an adjuvanted protein vaccine presented as a sterile solution and indicated for the prevention of clinical malaria in children from five months to 36 months of age.

The statement read in part, “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has several pathways for registration of vaccines. These pathways are in line with the agency’s guideline for registration of imported drugs, vaccines and IVDs under collaborative registration procedure, or the agency’s guideline for registration of imported drug and vaccines. The R21 Malaria vaccine was reviewed using the latter which involves full review of product dossiers.”

The agency said it received the dossier of the R21 Malaria manufactured by SSPL and subjected it to independent review at two levels done by NAFDAC’s Vaccine Advisory Committee and an in-house NAFDAC’s Vaccine Review Committee.

“Essentially, the dossier was reviewed by NEVAC independently using standards of the World Health Organization across relevant domains, in addition to the ICH guidelines, European Medicines Agency guidelines (where appropriate), scientific rigor on the vaccine and the context of malaria generally and specifically to Nigeria and best research and manufacturing governance.

“NEVAC members reviewed all sections independently using best review practices and met physically in plenary to assess and debate the reviews by sections, raised queries and made recommendations accordingly. Overall, the assessment was scored as: Adequate (fully compliant with standards), and the report was submitted to the director general.

“The review of NAFDAC’s committee has always been guided by the same international standards and best practices with the same modality of independent review by members followed by long hours of plenary where rigorous assessment of each review took place. The Committee also independently scored the assessment as Satisfactory and forwarded to the director general,” the statement read.

NAFDAC said the assessment of the dossier done by both committees was reviewed at a joint session put together by the DG on April 14, where it was found to have complied substantially with best international standards.

The statement read, “The joint review committee concluded that the data on the R21 Malaria vaccine were robust and met criteria for efficacy, safety, and quality. It was also adjudged that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks, thereby supporting the manufacturer’s recommended use.

“Specific instances where queries/ clarifications and or additional data were required have been duly compiled to the manufacturers. These did not affect the overall adequacy of the dossier. The Joint Review Committee recognised the importance of an effective malaria vaccine (with a 75 per cent protection) as an additional interventional tool, as a critical need in Nigeria with the highest malaria burden. The joint review committee also recommended additional phase 4 clinical trial/Pharmacovigilance study in-country in the implementation given the peculiarity and heterogeneous nature of malaria in Nigeria.”

The statement concluded, “A provisional approval of the R21 Malaria Vaccine was recommended and this shall be done in line with the the WHO’s Malaria Vaccine Implementation Guideline.

“While granting the approval, the Agency has also communicated the need for expansion of the clinical trial conducted to include a phase 4 clinical trial/Pharmacovigilance study to be carried out in Nigeria.

“The brief on the approval of the R21 Malaria vaccine has been communicated to the Honourable Minister of Health and National Primary Health Care Development Agency for appropriate actions toward immunization in the respective population.”