NAFDAC Forges Closer Ties with Operation HADIN KAI

In a bid to bolster their collective efforts in the fight against drug peddlers and users, the Deputy Director of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) North East (NE) Zone, Mr. Jamil Audu, along with his executive team, paid a significant courtesy visit to the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on Thursday. Their visit was met with a warm reception by the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Major General GU Chibuisi, at the Headquarters Theatre Command in Maimalari Military Cantonment.

During the visit, Mr. Jamil Audu, who also serves as the State Coordinator for NAFDAC, highlighted the primary objective of their engagement – to establish and strengthen collaboration and synergy with the Command. He emphasized the critical role played by NAFDAC in the operational activities of OPHK and expressed his gratitude to Major General Chibuisi and his team for providing security cover and protection to NAFDAC personnel while they carry out their operational duties within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and its surroundings.

In response, Major General Chibuisi, the Theatre Commander of OPHK, reaffirmed his Command’s unwavering commitment to working hand-in-hand with NAFDAC. He underscored the significance of the term “HADIN KAI,” which means a multi-stakeholder approach to combating terrorism, signifying NAFDAC’s pivotal role in OPHK’s operational activities, particularly in the ongoing fight against drug peddlers and users. Major General Chibuisi extended an open invitation to NAFDAC, assuring them that the doors of his office and the entire Command would always be open for collaboration and any assistance they might require.

The visit’s highlights included the ceremonial signing of the visitor’s book, the exchange of souvenirs as a token of goodwill, and a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.

Among those present during the visit were Brigadier General A. Idris, Chief of Staff at Headquarters Theatre Command, Brigadier General B. Sarki, Theatre Intelligence Coordinator, and various Principal Staff Officers from Headquarters Theatre Command, OPHK, along with other distinguished guests.