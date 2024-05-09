NAFDAC Busts Illegal Alcohol Factory in Badagry

One Chinedu Okafor has been busted by officers of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for manufacturing illegal drinks.

Okafor’s operation was at his residence at 24 MTN Road, Badagry, Lagos.

NAFDAC’s effort was aided by intelligence from the Nigerian Army’s 15 Field Engineering Regiment in Badagry.

In a statement the agency said, “Mr. Okafor’s suspicious activities caught the attention of the Nigerian Army, leading to his arrest and subsequent handover to NAFDAC officers at the Ports Inspection Directorate, Seme Border.

“Upon inspection, officers evacuated all equipment and materials used in the production of illicit drinks, effectively shutting down the illegal factory.

“Investigations revealed Mr. Okafor’s longstanding involvement in this criminal activity, which has potentially compromised regulated alcohol drinks in the Badagry area.

“NAFDAC emphasises the need for public vigilance and urges citizens to report suspicious activities to safeguard public health.

“Mr. Okafor will face prosecution, and all offending products will be destroyed, with an estimated value exceeding fifty million naira (₦50,000,000).”