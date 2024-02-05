News

NAF to Induct Newly Acquired 1-129 ATAK Helicopters

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to induct its newly acquired T-129 ATAK helicopters and King Air 360i aircraft on 6 February 2024 at the NAF Base, Makurdi, Benue State.

The induction ceremony will be performed by the Special Guest of Honour, President Bola Tinubu, to be represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The event no doubt signifies a major boost to Nigeria’s national defense capability under the current dispensation.

Specifically, the new platforms would enhance NAF’s firepower as it jointly confronts the various security challenges in the country, alongside sister services and other security agencies.

