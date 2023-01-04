NAF Gets New Spokesperson

The appointment and redeployment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, and Commandants of Tri-Service and Nigerian Air Force Institutions, among others, have been authorized by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

He also announced the employment of a new service spokeswoman.

The newly appointed and redeployed senior officials are anticipated to start working in their new positions on or before Friday, January 6, 2023.

According to a statement made by Group Captain Joel Abioye on behalf of the Nigerian Air Force’s Director of Public Relations & Information, the reorganization was a normal process meant to ensure operational effectiveness and efficient service delivery.

The newly appointed Branch Chiefs are Air Vice Marshal Jackson Yusuf, previously the Chief of Policy and Plans at NAF Headquarters, who is now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans at Defense Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, AVM, and AVM. Former Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Center, Idi Lubo, is now the Chief of Policy and Plans for the National Air Force (HQ NAF). Former Commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology, AVM Mohammed Yakubu, is now the Chief of Aircraft Engineering for the NAF. Former CDPP of the DHQ, AVM Ayoola Jolasinmi, is now the Chief of Defence Space Administration. Former Commandants of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Additionally, AVM Samuel Chinda takes over as Chief of Air Intelligence, HQ NAF, and AVM Anthony Ndace is now the Air Secretary, HQ NAF. AVM Ibikunle Daramola, the former Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, is now the Chief of Communications Information Systems, HQ NAF.

AVM Emmanuel Wonah, a former chief of aircraft engineering, is now the commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji. AVM Charles Ohwo, a former CDTI, is now the commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Center in Lagos. AVM Paul Jemitola, a former air secretary, is now the commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology in Kaduna. AVM Abraham Adole is now the commandant of the Armed Forces.

Former Air Force War College Commandant AVM Sayo Olatunde and AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe, both recently appointed AOCs, are now in charge of Ground Training Command in Enugu and Mobility Command in Yenagoa, respectively. Additionally, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the previous director of information and public relations, has been named commander of 551 NAF Station, Jos, and Air Cdre Wapkerem Maigida has been named the new NAF spokesperson. Operation Hadin Kai’s Air Component Commander (Joint Task Force North East) is now Air Cdre Olayinka Oyesola.

Congratulating the new hires, Amao gave them a challenge: they must use their professional backgrounds to their advantage and continuously look for innovative ways to present practical answers and fresh approaches to tackling the nation’s security issues.