NAF Denies Airstrike Killing Of Herders In Nasarawa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recently provided a new perspective on the incident that took place in January, where “38 herders” were reportedly killed in airstrikes in the Rukubi community of Doma Local Government Area in Nasarawa State.

The NAF, which had previously remained silent about the incident, now claims that those killed were not innocent individuals but rather terrorists attempting to cause havoc, particularly by kidnapping school children from a secondary school in the area.

According to Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, the NAF spokesperson, the air troops only took action against the terrorists after conducting extensive surveillance that spanned several days.

Approximately six months ago, there was significant controversy surrounding the killing of herders in the Rukubi community. These herders had allegedly been returning from Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, where they had gone to recover over 1,000 cows seized by the Benue Livestock Guards.

The incident received widespread media coverage at the time, but the NAF chose to remain silent.

A recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticized the Nigerian military for its failure to take responsibility for the airstrikes promptly.

The HRW deemed the military’s delay in acknowledging its role in the attack as unacceptable and called for an urgent, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation.

Additionally, the organization demanded that the military provide financial compensation and livelihood assistance to the victims and their families.

During the bi-weekly press briefing at the Defense headquarters in Abuja, Famuyiwa responded to a question from a correspondent regarding claims made by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and others who alleged that herders and cows were killed in the airstrikes.

Famuyiwa challenged them to present pictorial evidence of the deceased individuals and animals to substantiate their claims.

“On the 24th of January, even before then, there had been intel from several reliable sources of the activities of terrorists in that particular area. You are all aware of the nefarious activities of the criminal elements in that part of the country.

“You are also aware that there is an ongoing operation i.e. the Operation Whirl Stroke and the intel here from several sources and even to the commander of that operation, to the air component, that there was a plan by the terrorists within that area to carry out massive attacks.

“There was a secondary school in question that they also planned to kidnap students too. To that extent, the Air Force carried out surveillance. Remember there had been several intel that built up to that. But this particular intel, there was surveillance and the surveillance confirmed terrorists. I mean terrorists!

“And how did we know that they were terrorists? Because they have tactics they adopt, you see them coming on bikes in triples, converging at a location and after that, they disappear hiding under the forage. That surveillance continued almost throughout the day until later in the evening when a truck appeared in that scene.

“The truck was suspected to have brought logistics to them. And that was why the approval was given by the appropriate authority that, that truck should be checked out and in truth, it was taken out.”

“If you say people died, where is the truck? Where are the cattle? There was a truck. Where is the photograph of the dead bodies?

“The position with the Nigerian Air Force is that terrorists were struck that day and whether it is Miyetti Allah or whatever group that thinks there were innocent people, let them provide the evidence.

“If you think the military is going to give you the evidence of that operation for now, you won’t get it because there are some information that cannot be declassified now but let’s put the burden on the people. If they came there to collect their cow, where are the cows? Where is the picture of the truck that was struck? How did those people die?

“I think the press needs to do better than this. And if you look at it, after that particular incident, have you heard of any terrorist activity, or attack in that area? I think we need to do much better. No innocent person was killed.

“Let the people who said innocent people were killed provide the evidence and let the press do that analysis and let the truth come out.”