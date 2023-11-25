NAF Airstrike Kills Terrorist Commander, Abu Asad

The Nigerian Air Force has officially confirmed the successful elimination of Abu Asad, a notorious terrorist kingpin affiliated with the Ali Ngulde group under the Boko Haram sect. The operation, carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, resulted in the reported demise of Asad and a significant number of his fighters.

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Information and Public Relations for the Nigerian Air Force, characterized the military operation as one of the most successful in recent times. The airstrikes, executed by the Air Force’s aircraft, not only targeted and neutralized Abu Asad but also obliterated two out of three structures utilized by the terrorists.

The statement released on Saturday, titled “NAF airstrikes hit Tagoshe on the Mandara mountains, eliminates Abu Asad, others,” highlighted the precision and impact of the air interdiction. According to Gabkwet, the targeted terrorists, numbering over 100, had assembled, either for a meeting or to plan an attack on troops when the airstrikes were conducted.

It read, “In what could be described as arguably one of the most successful strikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, Nigerian Air Force aircraft, on November 24, 2023, carried out air strikes on a massing of terrorists in an isolated location consisting of three zinced structures amid several trees.

“From the footage, it was evident that the terrorists were massing up at the location for either a well-planned meeting or preparing for a major attack on own troops. Over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures which also had 4 troop carriers.

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that two out of the three structures, as well as the entire troop carriers, were destroyed. There were also indications that one Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, and

several of his fighters like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, and Mustafa Munzir among others were eliminated in the air strike.”

He said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has commended the Air Component Commander and his men while urging them to continue to synergise with the land component as they maintain the momentum.

“We must continue to justify the trust and confidence the Federal Government and our people have bestowed on us by ensuring that we go all out in making life unbearable for these terrorists and criminals until they surrender or are completely eliminated,” he was quoted as saying.