Nadal to Skip Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal will miss Wimbledon this year to focus on preparing for the Olympic Games, where he will partner with Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles competition.

Spain’s Olympic team captain, David Ferrer, confirmed the news today, aligning with Nadal’s previous statements about the physical challenges of switching from clay to grass surfaces.

Nadal, who hinted at retiring this year, seems to have played his final Wimbledon match—a quarter-final victory over Taylor Fritz in 2022, which he exited due to an abdominal injury. The decision underscores his commitment to a successful Olympic campaign alongside Alcaraz, a pairing eagerly anticipated by tennis fans.