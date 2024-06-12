Sports

Nadal to Skip Wimbledon

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
66
Nadal
Nadal

Rafael Nadal will miss Wimbledon this year to focus on preparing for the Olympic Games, where he will partner with Carlos Alcaraz in the doubles competition.

Spain’s Olympic team captain, David Ferrer, confirmed the news today, aligning with Nadal’s previous statements about the physical challenges of switching from clay to grass surfaces.

Nadal, who hinted at retiring this year, seems to have played his final Wimbledon match—a quarter-final victory over Taylor Fritz in 2022, which he exited due to an abdominal injury. The decision underscores his commitment to a successful Olympic campaign alongside Alcaraz, a pairing eagerly anticipated by tennis fans.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
66

Related Articles

Vidic

Vidic Backs Ratcliffe’s Approach at Manchester United

5 hours ago

Tottenham Release Record Signing Ndombele

5 hours ago
Mbappe

Mbappe Eager to Face Germany in Euro 2024 Final

5 hours ago

Sodje Urges NFF to Dismiss Finidi as Super Eagles Coach

5 hours ago