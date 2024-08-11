N70k Minimum Wage for Corps Members False – NYSC

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has said information circulating in the media regarding payment of N70,000 minimum wage to Corps Members and the directive to upgrade their accounts is “absolute falsehood which is far from the truth.”

The NYSC said Corps Members, parents and members of the public should note that no directive has been received from the relevant sector of government responsible for wages matters.

“It is therefore impossible for the NYSC to issue any information on such,” the management said in a statement signed by Eddy Megwa, the Director, Information and Public Relations.

The statement read in part, “Corps Members already know the approved channel and mode of communication in the Scheme and should therefore ignore the directive accordingly.

“The NYSC by this release therefore admonishes Corps Members to desist from allowing mischief makers who are set to mislead Nigerians from continuing to play on their intelligence.

“Bloggers and social media influencers are warned to stop issuing statements that concerns the management of National Youth Service Corps without authorization.”