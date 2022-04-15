N22.9bn: ‘Netizens’ Commend EFCC, Bawa On Judgement Over Pension Thief

Thousands of netizens (social media users) from across the world have commended the Abdulrasheed Bawa led Management of the EFCC for meticulously prosecuting a former Assistant Director in the Police Pension Office, John Yakubu Yusuf, over a Twenty –two Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira (N22.9b) fraud.

In a judgment on Wednesday, 13 April, 2022, read by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, the Supreme Court not only affirmed the six years jail term imposed on the convict, he was also ordered him to refund N22.9b to government coffers.

The judgement was received with jubilations by the general public especially followers of the Commission’s verified Platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts upon receiving the story.

Some of the comments by the followers reads:

Laura Francis: Good job EFCC. Get the big guys and hopefully they will all go down sooner or later! Keep up the great work you are doing!! Kudos!!

Idris Ahmad: This is a great achievement by the Commission.

Prince Ken Philips: Well-done EFCC, this is one of those who put this country where we’re today because of self-centeredness. The country is busy borrowing money from other countries and those who we uphold to serve us are busy extorting the country.

Peters Sunday: This is the best corruption judgement I have ever seen or heard. Prison term and funds returned. Please what about the sacred big fish Abdulrasheed Maina and his son Faisal? We need to know about them