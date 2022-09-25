N1b Bribe: Group Asks EFCC To Invite Ayu Over Wike’s Allegations

Rescue Nigeria Economic Project has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to invite for questioning the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, over allegations that he took N1bn bribe to influence the party’s presidential primaries.

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, had made the allegation when he apprared on Channels Television.

Wike said, “I’m totally informed. Ayu has the opportunity to challenge me, I will reveal more. Some of the governors can tell you. Will he deny the fact that he collected N1bn from Lagos? Let him deny it; I will tell him who gave him the money not from the Lagos State Government. The money was given to him in Lagos.

“He met one of the presidential candidates (aspirants) and told him that he’s not sure these governors may want to sponsor the party”.

However, in a statement signed by its Executive Secre­tary, Dennis Alamu-George, the group said Ayu’s silence over the weighty allegations leveled against him by Wike shows that something is amiss.

“We are surprised that 24 hours after the weighty allegations leveled against the PDP Chairman by the Rivers state governor, he has neither confirm nor deny the claim”.

“For us, silence is not golden on this matter. If Ayu fails to challenge Wike to prove his allegations, then the anti-graft agencies should do the needful. The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa should personally take up the matter”.

“For the national chairman of a political party which has been accusing the ruling party of corruption and misgovernance and has offered itself as a better alternative to be involved in this humongous scandal is not only alarming but at the same time worrisome” the statement said.