My Wife Left Because She Was Tired Of Our Marriage – Julius Agu

Popular comedian, Julius Agu, has said his wife, Ibiere Maclayton, left their marriage because she was tired of it.

The comedian had been in coma for three months and had also undergone surgery for brain tumour.

His health condition led to speculations that that was the reason why his wife left.

This he addressed during an interview with Daddy Freeze.

He said, ”My wife said she was tired of the marriage.

“Life goes on. My wife said she was not marrying me again. She said she is tired of the marriage. That is why I said I thanked God for my life. Satan works in mysterious ways, and God works in miraculous ways,” he said.

“That’s why I thank God I am alive. That’s why I said Satan works in mysterious ways, but God works in miraculous ways.”