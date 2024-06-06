My Support for Tinubu is Not For Better For Worse – Bwala

Former lawmaker, Daniel Bwala, has said his support for President Bola Tinubu is conditional and not for better for worse.

According to him, he would withdraw his support for Tinubu if the President jettison the constitution and Democratic principles.

Bwala, a former supporter of ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, made this known during an interview with Arise TV.

He said, “It was nice that I supported former vice president Atiku and for the period I supported him, I gave my all but when I made a decision to support President Tinubu, it is just owing to the fact that the elections are over.

“We all know the problem we are in and if you’re privileged to have an attention of somebody who is now the sitting president who didn’t meet you in the first place but he felt that you have something to offer and said ‘Come and be a part of what we are doing in this government, let us see how you support good governance’, I feel it’s an honour.

“And don’t forget I was Asiwaju’s loyalist before. I changed party to Atiku, it is not a situation of going back to somebody you don’t know, I have always believed in him.

“The only thing that will make me withdraw my support for President Bola Tinubu is if he goes against the constitution of Nigeria and goes against democratic ideology but I do not see that happening because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on course.

“He is redefining the structure of our foundation and economy and I know that the decisions are hard, but they are definitely decisions that are going to work at the end of the day.”