My Structure Is God, Humans – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said his structure is God and humans.

The former governor of Anambra State has been accused of lacking the right political structure to win election.

Addressing the claims, Obi stated that the current structure running Nigeria is that of criminality and underdevelopment which have ruined Nigeria.

He said, “My number one structure is God, the number two is human being, and you people are my structure because you believe in me and in what I am saying.

“The structure we have today is that of criminality and underdevelopment. These structures have ruined the country.

“So, the question is, do you want to continue with the existing structure or you want a new structure?

“If they say I give unverified statistics, let them come with theirs. They cannot say I give wrong statistics, yet fail to give the right statistics.”