My Relationship Was Ruined for Being Fela’s Daughter – Yeni Kuti

Yeni Kuti, media personality and eldest child of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has revealed the challenges she faced in her personal life due to her iconic father’s legacy.

In a chat with Daily Trust, Yeni revealed that being Fela’s child came with its own set of difficulties, particularly in the realm of romantic relationships. She shared insights into her own experience, stating that the association with the renegade musician wasn’t always well-received, and, at times, proved to be a significant hurdle in her personal relationships.

The renowned singer and dancer expressed how the allure of being Fela’s offspring was not as glamorous as one might assume. Yeni disclosed that the perception of Fela and the unconventional lifestyle associated with him created a certain stigma that affected her personal life, making it challenging to navigate romantic entanglements.

In a poignant revelation, Yeni Kuti also recounted a similar experience involving her younger brother, Femi Kuti. She shared the story of a lady who ended her relationship with Femi upon discovering his familial connection to Fela Kuti.

She said, “Femi had a girlfriend and immediately they knew he was Fela’s son, they broke up the relationship. A girl warned my cousin never to introduce her to such a type of person [Fela’s family].

“People did not want to know us because at the time he [Fela] was in and out of jail. However, I can say that being Fela’s child then and now are two totally different things. Then it was not really a good thing to be Fela’s child which I did not care about but now it is a good thing. We have been through a phase.”

She added: “I remember one guy that I really liked. I mean, I really liked him but his mother walked me out of their house. The woman was yelling, ‘Don’t come near my son again. You want to destroy my son’s life.’”