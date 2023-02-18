My Profession Full Of Narcissists – Pastor Laurie Idahosa

Clergywoman, Pastor Laurie Idahosa, has said that many Christian leaders are narcissists who use their power to control and manipulate people.

The mother of three, who is married to Bishop F.E. Benson Idahosa, stated this via Twitter on Friday’

‘’My profession is full of narcissists; most especially because they successfully hide behind their religious titles and use that power to control and manipulate people, exonerating themselves of accountability. Once they are called out (rare) they gaslight and excommunicate.” she tweeted.