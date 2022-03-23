My Pact With NACIWA -Bawa

Newly- elected President of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa, NACIWA and Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, has promised to strengthen international cooperation and coordination among West African Countries in combating corruption and illicit financial flow.

Bawa said this on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, while giving his Closing Remarks at the just concluded NACIWA General Assembly held in Abuja.

While thanking the outgone NACIWA President, Francis Ben Kaifala and his executives for exemplary leadership in the last three years, Bawa stated that his task in NACIWA would be strengthening and harmonising administrative and legal frameworks in combating corrupt practices in the West- African sub- region, enhancing cooperation within NACIMA member states for borderless investigation to stem the tide of illicit financial flows within the sub- region, developing a Strategic and Operational plan for the Network, among others.