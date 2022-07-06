My Opponents Paying People To Malign, Infiltrate My Supporters – Peter Obi

The presidential flagbearer of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said many claiming to be his supporters are not really his supporters but impostors.

According to him, they have been paid to infiltrate his supporters and do wrong which will be bled on his supporters.

Obi said this when he apprared on Arise TV Morning Show on Wednesday.

He said, “I don’t agree entirely with some of those people you hear claiming to be my supporters. They are people who have been paid by my opponents to infiltrate my supporters and do wrong and then they say ‘it’s Peter Obi’s supporters’.

“Today people are being paid. Infact, what they say and do to me is far more than what they do to any candidate. People are being paid to say all sorts of things about Peter Obi, labeling him as incompetent”.

Obi who also denied that he has picked Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate said Nigeria’s affairs were being piloted by ‘vehicle drivers’ instead of professional and certified pilots.

“Nigerians have consistently hired vehicle drivers instead of hiring qualified pilots to lead the nation” he said.