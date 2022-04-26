My Marriage To Alaafin Was Sabotaged – Ex-wife, Badirat Adeyemi

Badirat Adeyemi, an ex-wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has said her marriage to the monarch was sabotaged.

According to her, the sabotage came from those who felt she was the monarch’s favourite of all his wives.

Mourning the Alaafin, Badirat stated that she and the monarch were “practically best of friends” who had a bond likened to that of a “Siamese”.

“I was thinking it’s all lies and that you are coming back but I’m afraid I was wrong. The father of my kids, that I met at an impressionable age left when it was least expected,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“Whenever I tell people that the bond we share can be likened to that of a “Siamese”, having been married to you at age 19, they are more that transfixed. We were practically best of friends but the moment they had an inklings about whom your favorite was, everything flopped.”

The entrepreneur said she does not know how to relay the news of the monarch’s death to their kids.

“Alas! the kids and I can’t see you anymore nor converse with you any longer but I vehemently believe you are seeing us, how I wish we can still have few words because I’ve got a whole lot to tell you. I’m bereft of what to tell the boys especially, Adejuwon, because at his age, he reads and and surf the net so much that curiosity gets hold of him and has already know a lot about you,” she added.

“You remain to me, a best father, teacher and mentor and husband that ever bestrode the landscapes. Almighty Allah will forgive all your sins and accept your return.”