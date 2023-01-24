My Marriage Is Over – Actress Wumi Toriola

Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has has finally addressed rumours about her marriage by saying that she and her husband are divorced.

She also stated that claims that she had been violent during her marriage were untrue.

Rumours about her failed marriage has circulated after the actress took part in a popular TikTok challenge where she claimed to be single.

In addition to claims that the actress’ violent outbursts caused the marriage to fail, a well-known blogger named Gistlover had also alluded to the union’s demise.

Clearing the air on the rumours, the Battle on Buka Street actress wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday, “There has been a lot of media attention on me lately regarding my marriage. Yes, it is true the marriage is over. We have gone out separate ways for over a year now. It didn’t work out, there was no need for drama hence my reason for not letting my fans know.

“But yesterday I saw a report where it was alleged that I was violent while the marriage lasted, and I used to beat my mother and my mother-in-law. It was reported that my ex allegedly concocted these lies.

“For the record, I am not a violent person. I have not had to exchange punches with anyone and I was never violent in the marriage.

“The most painful part of the report is that I used to beat my mother. This is not only a personal attack, it is satanic. It is against everything I stand for and believe. As a properly raised Yoruba lady, it is costly to lay your hands on your parent.

“As a matter of fact, my mum has been late for over 20 years. And I never raise my hands against my mother-in-law. It never happened, and it will never happen. My family members, my ex’s family members, and our neighbors can testify to that.

“I wish those who started the rumour and those spreading well and pray that God rewards every one of us according to the works of our hands.

“As for me, I am focused on the next level, and I have moved on from the past. I advise everyone else to do the same.”

Toriola married her husband on May 13, 2018, and they have a son together.