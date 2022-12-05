My Manifesto Addresses ASUU Demands – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said his party’s manifesto addresses the demands tanked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

He said if elected, his administration will not only make money available to the university system but also monitor its utilisation.

Kwankwaso said this on Sunday at the Arise TV presidential town hall meeting.

“In our case, we will do whatever it takes, not only to do the budget but to keep our eyes on the budget so that money goes down so that everybody will get his salary. So, we will do whatever it takes really, to put the money and not only that to keep our eyes on the money so that everybody benefits in the sector.

“And I can assure you that in our manifesto, all those issues raised by ASUU, were addressed, especially the issue of ensuring that these universities are upgraded or improved, and are taken to the best international practice before we start fully operating the other universities and other tertiary institutions across the country. So we’re on the same page with ASUU, if you look at our blueprint again,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.