My Last Encounter With Alaafin – Oluwo Of Iwo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has recounted his last encounter with late Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The Alaafin and the Oluwo had met last week before the Oyo Monarch’s death was announced.

On Facebook, the Oluwo said they were both happy when they last met and even scheduled another meeting without knowing that they won’t see each other again.

He said, “I visited Baba Alaafin last week when my mind got attracted to him. We had a private jolly talks. We were both happy and joyous as I drank from his wealth of history. At our meeting, we scheduled an event for early next month (May) here in Osun State. As God would have it, I got the news of his demise this morning. But who dare question God?

“The death of Alaafin Iku Baba Yeye, Lamidi Adeyemi Olayiwola was a monumental loss to the traditional institution. His vacuum is most likely irreplaceable. His death is no doubt the end of an era. He was a force and a true, responsible father to the Yoruba nation.

“Even at death, I will continue to adorn him by promoting his achievement. His love and loyalty to Yorubaland was never questionable. He served the land wholeheartedly. Till his death, he was still serving.

“May your depart be a rest as I pray God should forgive your shortcomings and grant you Aljana Firdaus.

“My condolences to the Adeyemis, the Oyomesi, Oyo Township, Oyo State and Nigeria at large.”