My Issue Is With Ayu, Not Atiku – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike,has said his issue is with the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, not the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Ayu, a northern, cant continue holding the position of national chairman while another northerner in the person of Atiku holds the presidential candidate position.

Wike said this when he received some elders of the state on the occasion of his 55th birthday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said, “I have no problem with our presidential candidate. All I am saying is what is the interest of Rivers people? What is the interest of the South-South and the South?”

The governor also noted that he never regretted running for the party’s presidential ticket.

“I don’t regret I ran for the presidency. In the name of God, I am happy to make Rivers State proud. I am happy as far I am concerned. If they had allowed it to be what it is supposed to be, I would have won the election. It has happened.

“People said because I lost the election, it doesn’t matter. I didn’t lose election. This is my first time of trying to run for office of the president of Nigeria and we made impact,” he added.