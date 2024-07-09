My Investment in Health, Education For Good of Society – Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has reiterated his commitment to enhancing national development through significant investments in health and education. Obi stressed that these areas are crucial for the nation’s progress and future.

During a visit to Grimard College of Nursing Sciences in Anyigba, Kogi State, on Monday, Obi donated N10 million to support the training of nurses, highlighting their essential role in primary healthcare delivery. He emphasized that Nigeria’s underdevelopment is due to insufficient investment in critical sectors like health, education, and poverty alleviation.

Obi pointed out that the country’s challenges, including insecurity and socio-economic issues, stem from neglecting these vital areas. He advocates for robust investment to address these issues and foster national growth.

“I have not only remained consistent in urging governments, at all levels, to invest more in health and education, but I have also continued to call on donor agencies to do the same. Our investment in the future of our children is for the good of society and the progress of our nation,” Obi said.

Addressing the nursing students, Obi reminded them that they are in a noble profession which cares for humanity.

“I am particularly concerned about the training of more nurses who play very vital roles in caring for the health of society. As experts continue to warn of a severe shortage of nurses, we must remain proactive by investing in their training, through that, we can have enough for our domestic health sector, and export more to the global community,” he added.