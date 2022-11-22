My Impeachment As Ekiti Assembly Speaker Is Illegal – Aribisogan

Gboyega Aribisogan, who was impeached on Monday as Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, says his removal is illegal.

Mr Aribisogan was impeached by 17 of the 25 members of the House just six days after his election to the position. But he says the action of the lawmakers is illegal and so he remains the speaker.

He was elected the Speaker last Tuesday to replace Funminiyi Afuye who had died suddenly last month. But his emergence was against the wish of the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The party had endorsed Olubunmi Adelugba for the position and she eventually took it on Monday following the impeachment of Mr Aribisogan.

The election of Mr Aribisogan had precipitated a crisis that led to the police shutting down the assembly complex over fears of attacks on members of the house.

It was gathered that the 17 members who removed Mr Aribisogan had converged between 6.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. at the assembly complex under tight security to execute the impeachment.

Mr Aribisogan condemned the manner in which his impeachment was carried out, saying he would seek judicial intervention “to save democracy from total collapse.”

Mr Aribisogan and six other members loyal to him were also suspended indefinitely by their colleagues on Monday, for allegedly sabotaging the passage of the 2022 appropriation supplementary bill.

But Mr Aribisogan said the suspension is also illegal.

