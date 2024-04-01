My House Got Burnt After Supporting Obi – AY Comedian

Renowned comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, commonly known as AY, has revealed that he encountered difficulties after publicly declaring his support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the previous election.

Despite facing challenges, AY affirmed that he stands by his decision to support Obi.

Speaking at the Easter edition of his comedy show, AY Live, held in Lagos on Sunday, the comedian shed light on the repercussions he faced following his political stance.

He said, “I supported Peter Obi [in the last presidential election]. I do not regret supporting Peter Obi. That was when my problems started.

“The decision I made to support Peter Obi is not because I am a politician but because I want change. I want Nigeria to become better. I am not a politician. I know nothing about politics. After I started campaigning for Obi on social media, my house got burnt. After God, the next person you should fear and respect is government. Try government, they will shock you.”