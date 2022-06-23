My Favorite Moment At Liverpool Was The 4-0 Win Against Barcelona – Sadio Mane

New Bayern Munich signing, Sadio Mane, has revealed his beat moments during his time at Liverpool.

The Senegalese joined Bayern on a three-year deal on Wednesday after spending six years at Liverpool.

Speaking after the move was completed, Mane said his favourite time at Liverpool was when the club beat Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League.

“I will go first of all for 2019 when we beat Barcelona at home, that was incredible, and as well when we won the Champions League,” Mane told Liverpool’s official media.

“For me, so far, that is the best, best moment, or the moment that will stay forever in my head, for sure,” he said.