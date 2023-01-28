My Father, Ademola Adeleke Remains The Governor Of Osun State – Sina Rambo

Ademola Adeleke’s son, Sina Rambo has stated that his father is still the governor of Osun State after the Tribunal court ruling on Friday January 27.

Om Friday, the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal annulled the July 16 governorship election results and declared the former governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the exercise.

Adeleke was declared winner of the governorship poll held back on July 16 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In August 2022, Gboyega Oyetola, who ran for re-election petitioned the tribunal to challenge the victory of Adeleke, with the claims that there was overvoting in 749 polling units across 10 LGAs of the state.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Jan. 27, the tribunal held that the governorship election was characterized by over-voting, adding that after deducting the excessive votes, Oyetola’s figures rose to 314, 921, while Adeleke’s came down to 290, 266.

The tribunal led by Justice Terste Kume then ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi. It directed that the certificate of return be issued to Oyetola instead.

Reacting to the judgment, Sina Rambo said,

“Two judgments were issued today at the tribunal. One in favour of PDP. Nothing changed. Sen. Ademola Adeleke remains the governor of Osun State.

“We move to the appeal court. Peace be still. The mandate of Osun will not be stolen. H.E.Ademola Adeleke remains the Governor of Osun State.”