My Family Conspired Against Me, Voted Obi – Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has said his family conspired against him to vote for the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during the presidential election of February 25.

He, however, states that votes couldn’t go the way of the Labour Party during the governorship election because id what he has put in place in the state

Umahi said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

“In all honesty, I didn’t give any chance to the Labour Party to win any election in my State (Ebonyi State) because what we have put in place was such that no other political party should be able to win anything, not even Councilorship election in my State. I saw the Labour Party vote as a protest against my Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I was very surprised; even in my family, there was a conspiracy against me. I did not know that they voted for Peter Obi, but in the other election, they voted for APC because of what we’ve done in the State.

“It was not a vote for His Excellency Peter Obi. As such, there is seemingly hardship and challenges in Nigeria”, he stated.