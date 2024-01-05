My Ex’s Family Rejected Me Despite Wanting to Convert to Islam – Phyna

Former BBnaija reality TV star, Josephina Itabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed how she was rejected by the family of her ex because she was not Muslim.

Speaking to Hero Daniels, Phyna stated that despite her willingness to convert from Catholism to Islam, the family still rejected her.

Phyna, who later got pregnant for the guy, also lamented that there was no one in the family who wanted their son to get married to a Christian girl.

“I left, I went back home and found out I was pregnant. I called him and he said that’s my business,” Phyna recalled.

“I would have loved to keep the child but the embarrassment was too much. Not even one person in the family wanted a Christian and I felt I had a bright future and I knew it was going to draw me back so I was left to make the hardest choice ever.”