My Ex-husband Used to Come Home With Girlfriends – Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has revealed that her ex-husband Godwin Okrim used to come home with his girlfriends while they were still married.

She also revealed that her ex-husband once brought home a girlfriend to harass her

She disclosed this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo,

โ€œSo your husband was bringing his girlfriends home?โ€ Chude asked.

And in response, Victoria Inyama said, โ€œOh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.

โ€œI should not be cooking meat; I should be cooking fish. Fish is more healthy. I was just looking at this girl, and they were โ€˜working together.โ€โ€