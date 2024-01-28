My Ex-husband Used to Come Home With Girlfriends – Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has revealed that her ex-husband Godwin Okrim used to come home with his girlfriends while they were still married.

She also revealed that her ex-husband once brought home a girlfriend to harass her

She disclosed this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo,

“So your husband was bringing his girlfriends home?” Chude asked.

And in response, Victoria Inyama said, “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.

“I should not be cooking meat; I should be cooking fish. Fish is more healthy. I was just looking at this girl, and they were ‘working together.””