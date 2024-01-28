Entertainment

My Ex-husband Used to Come Home With Girlfriends – Victoria Inyama

Anthony Adeniyi11 mins ago
16
Victoria Inyama
Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has revealed that her ex-husband Godwin Okrim used to come home with his girlfriends while they were still married.

She also revealed that her ex-husband once brought home a girlfriend to harass her

She disclosed this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo,

“So your husband was bringing his girlfriends home?” Chude asked.

And in response, Victoria Inyama said, “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.

“I should not be cooking meat; I should be cooking fish. Fish is more healthy. I was just looking at this girl, and they were ‘working together.””

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi11 mins ago
16

Related Articles

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr Apologises to King Sunny Ade for Disrespectful Gesture

19 hours ago
Simi

Simi Endorses Cohabitation Before Marriage

19 hours ago
seun kuti

Fela Used to Send PAs to Buy Sweet, Ice Cream in London – Seun Kuti

2 days ago
Mike Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye Slams Nollywood Actors Who Kiss in Movies

2 days ago