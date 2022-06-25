Entertainment

My Engagement Happened At The Right Time – Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
3
Mercy Chinwo

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has said her engagement to Blessed Uzochikwa, the resident pastor at WaterBrook Church, Lekki, Lagos, came at the right time.

Sharing her joy via a video posted on her YouTube channel, the ‘Obinasom’ singer said, “I am grateful to God that this happened at the right time. For me, it is divine. I want to use this medium to encourage you out there. Trust in God, yours will definitely happen. The thoughts that He has for you are of good and not of evil to give you an expected end. No time is too late. God is very intentional about your life. It does not matter what anyone thinks or says, what matters is what God’s word says about you.”

Speaking further, the season 2 winner of Nigeria Idol said, “I am not just getting married to my friend, I am getting married to someone that will join me in my walk with God. It is interesting because we are here to fulfil purpose.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Nosa Rex Okunzuwa

I Married An Igbo Lady After Promising Not To Date Any – Actor Nosa Rex

9 hours ago
Stella Damasus

It Hurts To See People Criticise Our Movies – Actress Stella Damasus

10 hours ago

Gov Bello Attends Atiku Bagudu Daughter’s Wedding

10 hours ago
Mercy Chinwo

Evangelist Lambasts Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo, Over Engagement Ring

10 hours ago