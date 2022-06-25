My Engagement Happened At The Right Time – Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo

Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo has said her engagement to Blessed Uzochikwa, the resident pastor at WaterBrook Church, Lekki, Lagos, came at the right time.

Sharing her joy via a video posted on her YouTube channel, the ‘Obinasom’ singer said, “I am grateful to God that this happened at the right time. For me, it is divine. I want to use this medium to encourage you out there. Trust in God, yours will definitely happen. The thoughts that He has for you are of good and not of evil to give you an expected end. No time is too late. God is very intentional about your life. It does not matter what anyone thinks or says, what matters is what God’s word says about you.”

Speaking further, the season 2 winner of Nigeria Idol said, “I am not just getting married to my friend, I am getting married to someone that will join me in my walk with God. It is interesting because we are here to fulfil purpose.