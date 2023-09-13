My Dream is to be Asake’s Backup Singer – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has unveiled her aspiration to step into a new role in the music world. DJ Cuppy expressed her intention to become the full-time backup singer for the rising music sensation, Asake.

This announcement came to light on Tuesday, as DJ Cuppy recounted her initial meeting with Asake and their candid conversation. The talented DJ took to her official platform to share a video capturing their encounter, providing fans with a glimpse into her newfound ambition to be a crucial part of Asake’s musical journey.

“Hadn’t met @AsakeMusik in real life until this surprise. I was finally able to discuss my deep desire and career development of becoming his full-time backup singer. #CuppyOnAMission #MrsMoney,” she wrote.