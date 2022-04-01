Entertainment

My Children Are Being Withheld From Me – Korra Obidi’s Husband Cries Out

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
49
korra obidi

Dr Justin Dean, the husband of popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has revealed that he can’t see his children because his estranged wife has taken a restraining order against him.

He made this known in a Facebook live video that showed him in tears.

This is as he revealed that an alleged abuse of his older child, June, made him decide to get a divorce.

He said, “She repeatedly told me, she regretted June ever being born. I told her to stop saying so but she kept repeating it.

“I called my mum and she will testify in court.”

He said papers had been filed to stop him from seeing his kids, “because she’s trying to hurt me. I love my kids.

“Before I was going to split custody with her, now I want full custody. I’m going to fight her.

“I’m divorcing Korra because she hurt June.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
49

Related Articles

Allegations: Tweeps Slam Annie Idibia Brother’s ‘Sense Of Entitlement’

1 day ago
annie idibia and 2face

Annie’s Brother: Some Family Members Can Be Your Worst Enemy -2Baba

1 day ago
Falz

Falz Slams Politicians Over Killings

2 days ago
NDLEA

NDLEA Arrests Five Members Of Airport Drug Syndicate, Recovers ₦19.8m Cash

2 days ago