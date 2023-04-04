My Campaign Wasn’t Based On Ethnicity, Religion – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said he never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion.

This comes after the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while addressing journalists in Washington DC, US, accused the former governor of committing treasonable offence.

Reacting, Obi, in a statement on Tuesday, said the allegation was aimed at tarnishing his image.

He said, In the past few days, I have observed various campaigns of calumny directed at my person, with the latest being allegations attributed to the information Minister, Lai Mohammed from Washington DC.

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious.

“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

“I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaign and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the Court.”

The former governor of Anambra State then urged those engaged “in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such bad light.”

“Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible,” he added.