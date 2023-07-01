My BP Would Have Risen If I Lost Senatorial Bid – Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has said his blood pressure would have increased had it been he lost his senatorial bid.

The Senator disclosed this during his thank you visit to his country home, Iyamho, Etsako, Edo, on Saturday.

“If you have voted against me, I don’t know my blood pressure will now be 240/0360 that is if I’m still alive.

“Because the jubilations by the opponent would have been such that they will come and lock my small door and break my small bones, but you said no”, NAN quoted Oshiomhole as saying.

Pointing out that many governors lost senatorial bid, the former governor stated that it would have been shame to him if he had also lost his bid.

“There were sitting governors who contested for Senate across the country, and many of them lost. I left office seven years ago, and my people still honoured me with victory; how can I thank you enough?

“Afeanmi people, when you go back to your wards and units, tell your people that I am very very grateful.

“During the campaign, I told you if you want to give me one vote, give it to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I am very proud to say and to repeat today here and now that in each of these six local governments areas every ward Bola Ahmed Tinubu won, every ward Adams Oshiomhole won”, he said.

“I will proudly carry the result, and I will say Mr President, this is my certificate of the people of Edo North that voted for you.”

Further speaking, Oshiomhole assured Nigerians that Tinubu will transform Nigeria the way he did Lagos.

“Tinubu said those who say Edo no be Lagos will be alive when he becomes president, he will not only make Edo to be like Lagos, but better than Lagos.

“So my people those who say Edo no be Lagos, Tinubu cannot control us please tell them Tinubu is now Commander In-Chief of the Armed Forces”, he said.