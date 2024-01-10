My Appointees Must Shun Corruption – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has urged all his appointees to shun corruption and adhere to civil service rule.

Adeleke made the appeal on Tuesday when he joined other Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders and top officials of his administration for the year 2024 prayer session of the Osun State chapter of the PDP at the party secretariat, Òṣogbo, the state capital.

In a post on X, Adeleke said, “In my address, I emphasized the importance of peace and unity among party members and urged every member to put a stop to any act of segregation within the party.

“I seized the opportunity to reiterate to party members holding various political offices to be a good representative of the party by adhering strictly to civil service regulations and follow due process in discharging their official duties at their respective agencies and ministries of the state government.

“I appreciate the presence of some of the founding fathers of our great party (PDP) in the state; the duo of Dr. Olu Alabi and Baba Shuabu Oyedokun and I am grateful for the party stakeholders and members for recognizing our administration’s developmental achievements in office so far by unanimously declaring their support for our administration beyond 2026.”