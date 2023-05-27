My Administration Double Infrastructure GDP – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight that his administration doubled Nigeria’s infrastructure Gross Domestic Product from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

Buhari, whose administration ends in two days time, said the feat was achieved within eight years.

In a series of tweets, Buhari urged Nigerians to also consider the assets and investment profiles while considering Nigeria;s debts.

He said, “In eight years, I am proud to say that we have doubled Nigeria’s stock of infrastructure to GDP from about 20% to over 40%, and that is no small undertaking.

“This happened when global oil prices plunged to almost zero, when we encountered a recession that was not predicted, when we dealt with a pandemic that was unforeseen and when we are still grappling with the global effects of an ongoing war in Europe.

“So, as we look at Nigeria’s debt profile, I urge us to also look at the assets and investment profiles, some of which was paid for by debt and some by investment income.

“The wealth and prosperity of many nations, especially post-war Europe, was built largely on infrastructure and on debt redeemed over decades. Some of the projects are commercially self-liquidating.

“Without investing in infrastructure, the road out of poverty is a much tougher one.”