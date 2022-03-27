My Achievements In Ebonyi A Glimpse Of What I’ll Do If Elected President -Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Nweze Umahi has congratulated the stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC across the country on the successful conduct of the National Convention.

Governor Umahi made the commendation while speaking with newsmen at the end of the Convention at the Eagle Square Abuja on Sunday.

The Governor particularly commended the President and the Party’s Convention Extraordinary Planning Committee for the maturity shown which ensured that all differences were sorted out amicably.

“That is the spirit of unity in APC, APC will always resolve their problems amicably, that is why we are one united big family of APC in Nigeria.”

The Governor while restating his intent to emerge the President of Nigeria in 2023, assured that going by his achievements in Ebonyi State, Nigeria would be great under his watch.

“What I have done in Ebonyi State will be the microcosm of the macrocosm of what Nigerians should expect if God puts me on as the next President of Nigeria.

“If you come to Ebonyi State, you will see the infrastructure, you will see the unity, you will see the future of Nigeria, it is coming from that rising sun of Ebonyi State.”