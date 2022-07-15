My 20 Million Social Media Followers Will Vote For Me To Be Deputy Gov – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has said she believes her fans and supporters on social media are enough to deliver the votes to make her the deputy governor of Lagos State.

The actress was a few days ago named as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

Speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, Akindele said her decision to run for office was driven by the desire to provide solutions to the problems of the citizens of the state.

“I have the numbers. I have fans and followers. I’m true to myself. I have over 20 million on social media. The grassroots are a lot of people, they feel, outside of Ikorodu. What I’m coming for is for the better life of Lagosians. I am tired of talking, I want to get into power to proffer solutions to the problems we are going through,” she said.

It would be recalled that Akindele was recently announced as the running mate of the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos state.

“Dear Lagosians it is important to share with you my decision to venture into what I consider a much bigger facet to serve humanity. I am convinced it is right to hear from me directly. With my main career in the entertainment industry spanning over 25 years and the God-given grace to achieve quite remarking success I have the privilege to work with different people,” she said.

Akindele said she decided to accept the mandate to help women and improve the wellbeing of youths and the girl child.

“I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child,” she added.