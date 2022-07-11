Muslim-Muslim Ticket: We’ll Not Be Intimidated – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reacted to the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presdiential election.

The APC on Sunday announced former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate. Both men are Muslims, meaning the part snubbed calls for a Christian running mate for the party.

Reacting, CAN Kaduna chairman, Joseph Hayab, said the Association will not be intimidated by the decision.

CAN’s chairman, Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, stated this during an interview with Vanguard.

“We were ready for this announcement. We have put some media outlets on notice. All we are waiting for is the right signal to give a full blown reaction.

“We’ll escalate this issue because our call for fairness and the balancing of the presidential ticket for the sake of justice, unity and fairness apparently fell on deaf ears.

“However, CAN is strongly determined to sacrifice everything to protect the interest of the Church in Nigeria. We will not be moved by any form of intimidation,” Hayab said.