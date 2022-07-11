Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Free To Pick His Team – Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is free to pick whoever he wants as running mate.

Kukah said this after Tinubu announced fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

This is despite calls against political parties fielding candidates of the same religion.

Reacting, Kukah said, “This is what you call team selection and everybody will choose depending on what they think will give them a fair chance. So people will take responsibility for the choices they have made. For me, it is not something to lose sleep over.

“If people feel unhappy with the kind of choices that have been made, that is why we are democrats, you can’t force it. We outsiders cannot force a choice of any candidate.

“It is now left for you to look at the choices that have been made. And there is no guarantee that all Christians will vote for Christians and all Muslims will vote for Muslims.”