Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Nigerians’ll Be Protected Because Tinubu’s Wife Is Christian – Orji Kali

Senator Orji Kalu has urged Nigerians to relax and not be wary of a Muslim-Muslim ticket because they will be protected as Senator Remi Tinubu, the wife of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a Christian.

Tinubu, a Muslim married to a Christian, is currently shopping for a running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Being from the South, Tinubu is expected to pick his running mate from the North which is predominantly Muslim.

This has led to speculations that he might end up with a Muslim as his running mate.

Quoted by Daily Trust, Orji Kalu reacted, saying, “Let me tell you, in my house, my wife is the head of the house in reality. Even you men that are here, now that your wives aren’t here, they are the head. Like if I wear this clothe, my wife will tell me ‘My dear, this clothe is not good, remove it’. Your wife will tell you you are supposed to eat Akara and Akamu, whether you argue with her, you must take that Akamu. Your wife want you to pay children school fees, whether you argue or not, you must pay.

“The Christians should relax because Tinubu’s wife is a pastor and once she’s a pastor we are protected because she’s not a housewife. She has political knowledge.”