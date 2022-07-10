Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Nigerians Should Reject APC – Adegboruwa

Human rights lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa,

SAN, has said Nigerians should reject the All Progressives Congress, APC, for fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

Adegboruwa said this after the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, announced the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, a Muslim like himself as his running mate.

According to the lawyer, Shettima as running mate is a terrible choice.

He wrote on Facebook, “It is a terrible choice, in one million ways!!!

“Nigerians, whether Muslims, Christians, Traditionalists, etc, should reject APC with their votes come 2023.

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket in present-day Nigeria is fuel for Boko Haram, incentive for ISWAP and a call for more terrorists.

“Unless of course those parading the ticket are themselves complicit.

“There is no better way to insult our sensibilities.

“I pray it is not true.”