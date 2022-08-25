Muslim-muslim Ticket Designed To Kill, Oppress Northern Christians – Babachir

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, has said the Muslim-Muslim ticket put forward by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was meant to eliminate Christians in the northern from the politics and economy of the region.

Lawal said this when he opened up on why he and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, met with former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

This was after the APC fielded two muslims, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, as presidential and vice presidential candidates respectively.

“But there is no way we will be there without the Muslim-Muslim ticket issue coming up. It came up and naturally we discussed it.

“For us Christians in the North, the Muslim-Muslim ticket is existential. It is designed to oppress, kill and eliminate us from the political and economic systems. There is no other reason. It was done to isolate us from any political, economic and educational benefits of this country.

“As a card-carrying member of the APC, it is the PVC that counts in this matter and not APC membership because the party’s card will not vote,” he said.

Asked whether they are mulling exit from the APC, Babachir said, apart from the BoT and NEC, myself and Dogara are members of all other organs of the party. We are APC, but even at that, you can choose what you want.

“Don’t forget that at the last campaign; even President Buhari said we should vote for the candidates of our choice. Has he rescinded that pronouncement? Party members will vote for their choice candidates,” Babachir said.

On his relationship with Tinubu after rejecting his choice of Shettima, he said, “Since I publicly opposed the ticket, Tinubu and I have not spoken. When two friends meet at a junction, they can decide to take different ways.”