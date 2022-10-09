Muslim-Muslim Ticket: APC Christians To Keep Mum On Sensitive Issues

Amid its stance against the Muslim-Muslim ticket, the All Progressives Congress Northern Christian Leaders have agreed to stop talking about sensitive issues that encourage divides.

This was agreed on as a resolution following a meeting with Muslim counterparts on Saturday in Abuja.

The resolution from the meeting was shared by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubi Dogara.

It read, “The APC Northern Christian leaders have in line with their communique issued on July 29, 2022, today met with some Muslim brothers and sisters across the 19 northern states and the FCT and resolved as follows:

1. That we have agreed to work together with a view to fostering unity, peace and national cohesion.

2. To work together and jointly adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among the Nigerian citizenry.

3. Conscious of multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural configuration of Nigeria we believe that a same faith ticket and voting along religious lines may trigger dangerous dimensions of negative consequences among our disparate peoples in ways that will hamper nation building. Consequently, we have agreed to channel our energies on matter that unite us more as a people instead of encouraging attacks on sensitive issues bothering on religion in the name of politics.

4. In view of the above, we have agreed to set up a committee with the mandate to fashion out strategies for advancing the objectives set forth in this resolution.”