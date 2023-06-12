Murray Wins First Grass Court Tournament For Seven Years

The 36-year-old, who dropped just one set en route to the title, beat Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 either side of a three-hour rain delay.

“It has been the perfect start to the grass season,” said Murray.

“My kids are always asking me when I go away if I can come home with the trophy and it has been rare… I think they were watching on the TV. I will bring home the trophy tonight.”

Murray, ranked 44th in the world, will be in action on the grass again next week in Nottingham ahead of a tilt at a third Wimbledon title next month.