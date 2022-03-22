Business

Multichoice Increases Prices Of GOtv, DStv Packages

Damola Areo2 hours ago
18

MultiChoice Nigeria has increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages

MultiChoice Nigeria is the Nigerian Subsidiary company of MultiChoice Africa, owner of DStv and GOtv.

“In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere,” the statement reads.

Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

Damola Areo2 hours ago
18

Related Articles

Yemi Osinbajo

FG’ll Continue To Deepen Business Reforms, Promote Private Sector Investment -Osinbajo

22 hours ago

FG Has Implemented 150 Ease of Doing Business Reforms -Lai Mohamme

24 hours ago
Yemi Osinbajo

Agriculture Needs Political Will, Hardwork To Survive IGR Problems -Osinbajo

5 days ago
lagos state

Lagos Makes Case For Consumer Satisfaction

5 days ago