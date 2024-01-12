Muftwang Hails Tinubu’s Leadership After Supreme Court Victory

Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang has appreciated President Bola Tinubu’s leadership following his victory at the Supreme Court where his election was affirmed.

Muftwang was affirmed as Plateau Governor by the apex court which set aside his sacking by a lower court.

Reacting, Muftwang thank Tinubu in a post on X, saying the President has proven to be a true statesman and a champion of the people’s votes.

He shared, “Today, I thank God Almighty for His grace and mercy in validating my victory in the March 8, 2023 elections by the Supreme Court. The people of Plateau State freely gave me their mandate and I will not let them down.

“I also thank the Supreme Court of Nigeria for upholding the rule of law and the will of the people. Their Lordships have shown courage and integrity in delivering justice to the ordinary man in Nigeria.

“I appreciate Mr President for his democratic leadership and his respect for the judiciary. He has proven that he is a true statesman and a champion of the people’s votes.

“I am grateful to the people of Plateau State for their unwavering support and trust. I also thank Nigerians and the international community for their solidarity and encouragement. Together, we will build a better Plateau State and a stronger Nigeria.

“To God alone be all the glory.”