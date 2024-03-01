Muftwang Advocates Justice at NBA Meeting in Jos

Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State recently addressed the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held at the Crispan Hotel in Jos. In his remarks, Governor Muftwang urged the NBA and the legal community to continue their efforts in pursuing justice for ordinary Nigerians.

Expressing his satisfaction with Jos being chosen as the venue for the NEC meeting, Governor Muftwang highlighted the city’s serene ambiance and the warm hospitality of its residents. He encouraged members of the legal community to serve as exemplary ambassadors for the state.

Governor Muftwang took the opportunity to dispel negative perceptions surrounding Jos, emphasizing its status as one of the most peaceful cities in Northern Nigeria. He attributed the negative narrative to deliberate efforts by mischief-makers, aiming to undermine the state’s reputation for their own interests. The Governor emphasized his vision of positioning Jos as an attractive destination for potential investors.

Asserting his commitment to elevating governance standards in Plateau State, Governor Muftwang expressed his determination to set a precedent for diligent public service. He thanked the legal community for their unwavering support during his legal challenges, highlighting the role of the Supreme Court as a symbol of hope for ordinary citizens.

The Governor’s address at the NBA NEC meeting underscores the importance of justice and good governance in fostering development and stability in Plateau State and across Nigeria. His call for continued collaboration between the government and the legal community reflects a shared commitment to upholding the rule of law and advancing the interests of the people.